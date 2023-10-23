ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Albany leads five Big Country teams in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 10. A total of nine are in the Harris Top 25.

The Abilene High Eagles remain firm in the tenth spot in Class 5A Division I. The Eagles take on Amarillo High on Friday and can claim the outright district title with the win.

Brownwood moves up a spot to ninth in Class 4A Division I after their victory over state-ranked Lubbock Estacado.

Clyde is still undefeated, and they are tenth in Class 3A Division I.

Early enters the week in the 24th place in Class 3A Division II. The Longhorns face Wall for the district lead on Friday.

Hawley moved up one spot to ninth in Class 2A Division I this week. They take on undefeated at twelveth ranked Stamford for the district lead on Friday. Coleman reenters the Harris Ratings at 25.

The Albany Lions are number one for the ninth time this season. They are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 25 by Roscoe at number 15.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

Class 5A Division I

10)Abilene High

Class 4A Division I

9)Brownwood

Class 3A Division I

10)Clyde

Class 3A Division II

24)Early

Class 2A Division I

9) Hawley

12)Stamford

25)Coleman

Class 2A Division II

1)Albany

15)Roscoe