Four Wildcats named to all-academic team

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced the academic all-conference baseball teams Tuesday, and ACU put four players on either the first or second teams. Sophomore Mitchell Dickson and junior Colton Eager were each named first team, while junior Hunter Gieser and freshman Miller Ladusau were named to the second team. The quartet guided ACU to a 36-win season, including 25 wins in league play, and claiming the first-ever Southland Conference regular season championship. ACU also made its first appearance at the Southland Conference Tournament since 1968.

Academic all-conference teams and individual awards are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches, sports information directors, and an academic/compliance staff member. Voting for oneself or one’s own players is not permitted.

Mitchell Dickson

-First Team All-Academic

-Dickson was named first team all-conference after a stellar season behind the plate

-Dickson won the Southland batting title with a .383 average for the season and a .409 average in conference games only

-Dickson was a mainstay at the top of the order for the ‘Cats, starting 48 of the 49 games he played

-He got on base and scored constantly, tallying a Southland-best .465 OBP and scoring 52 runs, the second-highest mark in the conference

-Dickson hit 10 doubles and four homers, and drove in 45 runs

-Was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at ACU with a 3.89 GPA and is majoring in financial management

Colton Eager

-First Team All-Academic

-Eager was named the Hitter of the Year in the league and named first team all-conference

-Finished second in runs batted in (57)

-Finished fourth in the league in home runs (13)

-Eager slugged .604 for the year, fourth-highest mark in the conference

Finished fifth in the league in total hits (76)

-Finished seventh in the conference in batting average (.342)

-Eager was a constant in the lineup, starting 56 games in right field

-Tallied 19 multi-hit games and 16 multi-RBI games, and had four hits in a game three times

-He drove in a career-high 8 runs against Arkansas State in March

-Was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at ACU with a 3.67 GPA and is majoring in management

Hunter Gieser

Second Team All-Academic

Gieser played in 47 games, making 45 starts at first base

Hit .265 for the season and had 41 hits including 12 doubles and seven home runs

Was named to the Southland Conference All-Tournament Team after a monster week in Hammond; Gieser launched five home runs and drove in 10 for the week

Had a .992 fielding percentage, the ninth-best in the Southland Conference

Gieser made just three errors all season, and had 24 assists and 340 putouts

Miller Ladusau

-Second Team All-Academic

-Ladusau hit .322 for the year, and slugged .494 with six doubles and eight home runs

-The left fielder started 46 of the 47 games he played

-Ladusau had a big Southland Tournament after hitting the go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a grand slam in the semifinal against Sam Houston

-Ladusau drove in five runs in the opening game of the weekend against SFA, and had three four-hit games, including that same one against the Lumberjacks

-Ladusau tallied 18 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games