Gaffney playing big role in Cowgirls’ successful season

The HSU Cowgirls are rolling after a huge win over Mary Hardin-Baylor Saturday which puts them in first of the ASC. A big part of the team’s success has come from senior point guard Taylor Gaffney who’s averaging nearly 15 points per game. Head coach Kendra Hassell is proud of the leadership she’s seen from her senior.

Kendra Hassell said, “TC’s been like another coach on the floor and even directing practice drills and telling everybody where to go. You know those underclassmen really respect her and listen to her, and now, they are coming into their own, and it’s great to see them stepping up. She’s really putting in the work in the gym in the morning. Hopefully she’s still going to class. She is really invested and doing a great job.”

Gaffney has been a big piece of the Cowgirls season, but with the likes of Paris Parmer who’s averaging nearly 12 points a game and Kaitlyn Ellis averaging 10 per game, Gaffney knows she has a lot of support from her teammates and isn’t going at this season alone.

Taylor Gaffney said, “I love when all my other teammates show up. I feel like teams think that, if they stop me, they stop us, but that’s far from true. I have four teammates around me at one time and coming off the bench and seeing them thrive in games, especially the young ones, it feels good. Watching them rack up assists and getting and-one’s and knock down three pointers. You can’t only stop me. I am not the team. You worry about all five of us, and so far, it’s hard handling all of us.

Gaffney and the Cowgirls go up against Louisiana College Thursday attempting to get their 10th conference win of the year.