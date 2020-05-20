Galvin thanks Jim Ned, looks ahead to Midland College

At Jim Ned high school, senior Brooke Galvin walks into Bill Thornton Arena where she played a big role in the Jim Ned Lady Indians successful 2019-2020 season. In her senior year, the point guard helped lead her team to a district title and the regional semifinals for class 3A. Galvin knows she’ll miss the memories her school and team gave her.

Former Jim Ned Lady Indian Brooke Galvin said, “It’s the supportive family type thing, because not only is the team family, but so is the fans. The fans are always there, they’re always gonna be supportive. It doesn’t matter the circumstances. I’m gonna miss having a coach that I know what he expects and then know what to do for him. It’s gonna be hard to go from that and to know that we are a winning program and that’s what we expect.”

Now as Galvin departs Jim Ned high school, she has decided to sign on with Midland College and better her skills there on a full ride. Galvin said she’s ready to get better at the game in Midland.

Galvin said, “I feel like Midland College is exactly like this place. It expects the best and if you’re not the best, they’re not gonna want you. I feel like if I have to focus on anything, it’s gonna have to be finding different ways to get my shot off.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has kept a lot of athletes from being able to practice regularly including Galvin. However, she’s still finding ways to stay in shape and continue to be a game changer.

Galvin said, “Brandon Osborne is a trainer here in the Abilene area and he has been doing live videos and stuff on basketball drills and ball handling, so I’ve really focused on my ball handling and tried to get it to a T. But also, I’ve been running and trying to stay in shape.”