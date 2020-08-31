Game Balls: Week 1

Our first game ball goes to Hunter Long of the Cisco Loboes. Long exploded for 316 rushing yards with three touchdowns while adding 36 yards passing and one touchdown. He helped lead the Loboes to a 39-14 win over Clyde at home.
Our second game ball goes to Jaheim Newton of Albany. Newton ran for 157 yards and three scores and helped lead the Lions to a dominant 47-0 victory over Colorado City.
Our third game ball goes to Braydin Warner of Hamlin. Warner was all over the field for the Pied Pipers Friday evening as he passed for three touchdowns, ran for one and returned an interception for another touchdown. Hamlin defeated Stamford 34-0.
Our final game ball goes to Austin Cumpton of Hawley. The new Bearcat running back found the end zone 4 times Friday evening. Hawley cruised to a 61-7 win over Roscoe.