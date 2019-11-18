Game balls: Week 12

Our first Game Ball goes to Dylon Davis of the Cooper Cougars. Davis had three of Cooper’s six interceptions, including one that went for a touchdown in the Cougars win over El Paso Del Valle.

Our second Game Ball goes to Brownwood’s Reece Rodgers. The Lions running back rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns to help Brownwood advance past Fort Worth Castleberry.

Our third Game Ball goes to Cisco’s running back Stanley Callahan who rushed for 212 yards and a touchdown in the Loboes revenge victory over Spearman.

Our fourth Game Ball goes to Albany QB Ben West. West led the Lions to a route over Miles by throwing for 142 yards and 4 touchdowns.

An honorable mention goes to Colton Marshall, who accounted for 7 touchdowns in the Hawley Bearcats win over Chico. Congratulations to our winners, good luck in the Area Round.