Game Balls: Week 9

Our first game ball goes to Abel Ramirez of Abilene High. Ramirez came through with 296 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding on 37 rushing yards and another score. The Eagles defeated Permian 27-25 in Mike Fullen’s return to Shotwell.

Our second game ball goes to Aidan Thompson of the Cooper Cougars. The senior signal caller passed for 306 yards and four touchdowns defeating Granbury 69-7. They face Arlington Heights next.

Our third game ball goes to Royshad Henderson of the Brownwood Lions. Henderson didn’t look too shabby after their shutdown as he ran for 170 yards and four touchdowns. The Lions took down Alvarado 47-14.

Our final game ball goes to the Cisco rushing game. The Loboes ran for 310 yards and Hunter Long led the way with 103 yards. Cisco defeated Coleman 27-0.

Congratulations to our week 9 Game Ball winners. We look forward to continue seeing you shine bright under the Friday night lights.