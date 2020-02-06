Gerlach grabs Southland Athlete of the Week honor

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Briahna Gerlach Wednesday was announced as the Southland Conference Women’s Track Athletes of the Week.

Gerlach took first place in the mile at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday. The junior toppled the 14-woman field with a 4:58.74 pace in order to nab a personal-best performance and her first individual win of the 2020 indoor season. She additionally climbed to No. 2 on the Southland Conference Indoor performance list.

Honorable Mentions for this award went to Julie Emmerson, Lamar; Arina Kleshchukova, New Orleans; Omo Oboh, Nicholls; Natashia Jackson, Northwestern State; and Imani Nave, Stephen F. Austin.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on at least 25 percent of ballots.