Golightly’s career-game, dominant defense gets ACU back on track

ABILENE – Dominique Golightly scored a career-high 29 points, the defense allowed just 28% shooting in the second half, and the Wildcat women’s basketball team got back on track on a snowy day against the Northwestern State Lady Demons. ACU (16-4, 8-3 SLC) snapped a two-game losing streak with an 84-69 win that featured five players in double figures and another double-double.

Winter Wonderland

Due to the whiteout conditions with snow and ice in Abilene, the game was moved up from its original start time of 5:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fans and students got in free, and Moody Coliseum had a wonderful crowd on hand.

Southland Significance

ACU kept pace in the top four of the standings, sitting a game back of SFA, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Sam Houston State, who are all tied at the top at 9-2. ACU will play three of its final nine games against those three opponents.

Wednesday’s Turning Point: A defensive third quarter.

ACU allowed 42 first-half points, on 17-34 shooting from the floor. The first 20 minutes was all offense, with the Wildcats scoring 48 points with eight three-pointers. However, it all turned in the third quarter.

The defense held Northwestern State to just 10 points, their second-lowest total of the year in that quarter. NSU shot just 4-11 from the floor and 1-5 from the three-point line.

The defense continued into the fourth quarter, allowing just 3-14 from the floor in the final 10 minutes.

Key Plays

Dominique Golightly’s offense was there from opening jump. The senior hit a three-pointer in the first 45 seconds, on her way to seven makes from distance in the game, matching a career-best.

Golightly’s second three was followed by Makayla Mabry hitting from distance, and ACU jumped out to an 18-9 lead.

The second quarter was tightly contested, but Lexie Ducat took over inside. The senior scored six points in an eight-point stretch for ACU, and guided the ‘Cats to a six-point halftime lead.

Golightly got the third quarter started with a steal and a layup, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Madi Miller hit a three-pointer to extend the lead to 13, and ACU’s lead would not get smaller than 14 the rest of the way.

Golightly hit back-to-back triples with three minutes to play, giving her the best scoring total of her career.

Stat Pack

Golightly’s 29 points is a career-high, as is her seven three-pointers made. The senior finished with three steals as well.

Ducat recorded the fourth double-double for the Wildcats this season, and the fourth of her career (second this season). The Brock, Texas native finished with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and 10 rebounds as well.

Anna McLeod recorded her first double-digit effort since Jan. 11, tallying 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with two steals.

Breanna Wright hit double-figures again with 10 points, but dished out 8 assists, now tallying 18 in her last two games.

Miller finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 from the floor, and hit a huge three-pointer as well.

Five Wildcats finished in double-figures in points.

ACU hit 13 three-pointers, the second consecutive game with 13 makes.

ACU held a 36-26 edge in points in the paint, and scored 18 points off of 14 NSU turnovers.

Up Next

The ‘Cats will hit the road for a rematch with the Lamar Cardinals, this time in Beaumont, Texas. The teams will meet on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.