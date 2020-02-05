Golightly’s career-game, dominant defense gets ACU back on track

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
Closings and Delays
5th and Grape Church of Christ A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Bethel Methodist Church Abilene Bible Church Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Beltway Park Church Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Church on the Rock - Abilene Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD City and Rural Rides City and Rural Rides Transit Service City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clearfork Baptist Church Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Crescent Heights Baptist Church Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Elm Crest Baptist Church Elmwood Baptist Church Eula ISD Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell First Baptist Church of Rising Star Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamby Church of Christ Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Haskell County Courthouse Hawley Church of Christ Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland Church of Christ Highland ISD Highway 36 Church of Christ Hillcrest Church of Christ Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lake Brownwood Church of Christ Lighthouse Assembly of God Lighthouse Assembly of God Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Minda Street Church of Christ Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy New Beginnings Day Care Oldham Lane Church of Christ Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center South Pointe Church Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry University Church of Christ VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Golightly’s career-game, dominant defense gets ACU back on track

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE – Dominique Golightly scored a career-high 29 points, the defense allowed just 28% shooting in the second half, and the Wildcat women’s basketball team got back on track on a snowy day against the Northwestern State Lady Demons. ACU (16-4, 8-3 SLC) snapped a two-game losing streak with an 84-69 win that featured five players in double figures and another double-double.

Winter Wonderland
Due to the whiteout conditions with snow and ice in Abilene, the game was moved up from its original start time of 5:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fans and students got in free, and Moody Coliseum had a wonderful crowd on hand.

Southland Significance
ACU kept pace in the top four of the standings, sitting a game back of SFA, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Sam Houston State, who are all tied at the top at 9-2. ACU will play three of its final nine games against those three opponents.

Wednesday’s Turning Point: A defensive third quarter.
ACU allowed 42 first-half points, on 17-34 shooting from the floor. The first 20 minutes was all offense, with the Wildcats scoring 48 points with eight three-pointers. However, it all turned in the third quarter.
The defense held Northwestern State to just 10 points, their second-lowest total of the year in that quarter. NSU shot just 4-11 from the floor and 1-5 from the three-point line.
The defense continued into the fourth quarter, allowing just 3-14 from the floor in the final 10 minutes.

Key Plays
Dominique Golightly’s offense was there from opening jump. The senior hit a three-pointer in the first 45 seconds, on her way to seven makes from distance in the game, matching a career-best.
Golightly’s second three was followed by Makayla Mabry hitting from distance, and ACU jumped out to an 18-9 lead.
The second quarter was tightly contested, but Lexie Ducat took over inside. The senior scored six points in an eight-point stretch for ACU, and guided the ‘Cats to a six-point halftime lead.
Golightly got the third quarter started with a steal and a layup, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.
Madi Miller hit a three-pointer to extend the lead to 13, and ACU’s lead would not get smaller than 14 the rest of the way.
Golightly hit back-to-back triples with three minutes to play, giving her the best scoring total of her career.

Stat Pack
Golightly’s 29 points is a career-high, as is her seven three-pointers made. The senior finished with three steals as well.
Ducat recorded the fourth double-double for the Wildcats this season, and the fourth of her career (second this season). The Brock, Texas native finished with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and 10 rebounds as well.
Anna McLeod recorded her first double-digit effort since Jan. 11, tallying 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with two steals.
Breanna Wright hit double-figures again with 10 points, but dished out 8 assists, now tallying 18 in her last two games.
Miller finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 from the floor, and hit a huge three-pointer as well.
Five Wildcats finished in double-figures in points.
ACU hit 13 three-pointers, the second consecutive game with 13 makes.
ACU held a 36-26 edge in points in the paint, and scored 18 points off of 14 NSU turnovers.

Up Next
The ‘Cats will hit the road for a rematch with the Lamar Cardinals, this time in Beaumont, Texas. The teams will meet on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

