Goodenough and Wildcats pushing for memorable season

The ACU Women’s basketball team finds themselves in 3rd place of the Southland Conference with only seven games remaining before traveling to Katy for the Southland Tournament.

Coach Goodenough spoke about her seniors focusing on winning and finishing strong.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough said, “We had both of our byes in early January, so I don’t think that our schedule was great as far as giving you any kind of break during the course of the season, but that’s where we have to control what we can control. We’re on a pretty good schedule right now, pretty good routine, workout two days play a game, workout two days play a game. In April we’ll look back and see the accomplishments we had, the hardships that we faced and I think our seniors wanna be able to look back and say look what we did, look what we did for our program our senior season.”