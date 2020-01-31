Groom Named ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Women’s Soccer

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer player Kendell Groom was named the American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s soccer on Thursday.

Groom wrapped up her senior year leading the Cowgirls to a 17th straight ASC Championship. She is now the eighth consecutive HSU women’s soccer player to be named the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year and tenth overall.

Groom carries a 3.87 GPA as an Exercise Science/Pre-Physical Therapy major and was named a United Soccer Coaches (USC) Scholar All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-American this season. She was also named a USC and D3soccer.com All-American for her efforts on the field. Groom was named the ASC Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-region this year as well.

Six student-athletes from five different member universities headline the 2019 Fall American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipients include Michael Harris of Ozarks in men’s cross country, Alexis Segura of LeTourneau in women’s cross country, Brian Baca of East Texas Baptist in football, Mason Anderson of UT Dallas in men’s soccer, Kendell Groom of Hardin-Simmons in women’s soccer and Caroline Shecterle of UTD in volleyball.

Hardin-Simmons’ nominations for other fall sports include Nathan McEndree for men’s cross country, Sydney Tencate for women’s cross country, Juan Martinez for football, Preston Hillis for men’s soccer, and Karlie Knapek for volleyball.

Overall, 65 student-athletes were named to the American Southwest Conference 2019 Fall Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and two affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.