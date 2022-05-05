The Stamford Lady Bulldogs got the defense of their Class 2A state championship off to a great start on Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs rode the arm of future Texas Longhorn Citlaly Gutierrez to a 10-0 victory over Coleman for the Area championship.

Gutierrez pitched a no-hitter for Stamford, and she came one walk from throwing a perfect game.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead with six runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Stamford added one run in the second, two runs in the third, and the final run came around on a Gutierrez triple in the fourth inning.

Coleman finishes the season with a 12-8-1 record in 2022.

The Lady Bulldogs advance to the regional quarterfinals and will play the winner of the Haskell vs. McCamey playoff game.