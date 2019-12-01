Hawley and Hamlin advance to quarterfinal round

And then there were two.

Going into the regional round of the high school football playoffs we had cooper, Brownwood, Cisco, Hawley, and Hamlin alive, and now we have our final two big country teams both coming out of class 2A in Hawley and Hamlin.

The Hawley Bearcats found themselves in a nailbiter Friday night against Sundown, a team that eliminated the Bearcats last season in overtime.

This time the Bearcats were able to hold on and win 22-21 after scoring 8 points in the 4th quarter to come back with the victory.

Next up for 13-0 Hawley is Post, a team that is also 13-0. One team’s undefeated season will come to a close next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 pm in Sweetwater.

The Hamlin Pied Pipers improved to 10-2 on the year.

After an impressive and convincing 56-22 win over Wheeler, for the second time this season, Hamlin takes on a Wellington team that is 12-1.

The two teams will collide on Friday at 7 pm in Vernon.