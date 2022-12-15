Smothering defense and an explosive offense led Hawley to the school first state championship over Refugio, 54-28.

The Bearcats did anything they wanted in the first half of their game with Refugio and built a 34-13 lead.

When they wanted to run the ball, Austin Cumpton had no problems. He found the end zone three times to help the Bearcats build a 21-0 lead.

When they wanted to pass the ball, Rodey Hooper had no problem finding receivers. He completed a 74-yard touchdown pass to Dionte Ramon and found Kason O’Shields for a 66-yard touchdown before the half.

In between all of that, the defense stifled the Refugio offense and forced three turnovers in the first half. Cumpton recovered a pair of fumbles.

The second half continued the same way for the Bearcats. Hooper threw his third touchdown pass of the game goes to Diontay Ramon. Hawley leads it, 40-13.

Later in the quarter, Hawley forces another turnover. This time Hez Parker intercepted a pass and took it back 50 yards for a touchdown. Parker was named the Defensive MVP of the game.

Cumpton put the game away in the fourth quarter with his fourth touchdown of the game. His 10-yard run put Hawley out in front, 54-21. Cumpton was named the Offensive MVP after rushing for 151 yards on 31 carries.

The Big Country sweeps the both Class 2A state championships with Hawley and Albany winning the titles.