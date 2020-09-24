Hawley responding well following loss to Hamlin

Bo Thompson said, “Let’s not dwell on that game. Learn from it, move it on farther down the line.”

In Week Two, Hawley fell to state ranked Hamlin, 35-6. Since that devastating loss, the Bearcats have won two straight games. Scoring 35-plus points in each of those wins.

Thompson said, “You come off that loss with a little humble. You come off a little better thought, for next week, and the next week after that.”

Xavier Rodela said, “We learned a lot of stuff in film that week. Things we messed up on things we did. I thought that was good for us, you know, bouncing back winning those last two weeks.”

So far this season the Hawley Bearcats have kept their opponents on their heels with their running game. Coach Ables says some of the recent success is due to the increased play of their offensive line.

Thompson said, “We’re working on our techniques, hitting spots. Even though they switch up their defense a little bit, get in your lanes, start running, hitting somebody, and those holes will open up.”

Austin Cumpton said, “The O-Line’s great. They’re doing great. I mean we love to have them there, opening up the holes, making it a lot easier on us in the back.”

Through four games, Quarterback Xavier Rodela is averaging over 70 yards on the ground. Head Coach Mitch Ables says Rodela’s threat as a runner adds another element to the Hawley offense.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “The running backs gonna have pressure on him, but we can take some away from him with the running quarterback, and you know it makes the line to where they can’t just key on one person. So it makes their job easier too.”

Rodela says getting closer and building relationships with his teammates can go a long way in helping the Bearcats make a deep playoff run.

Rodela said, “That bondage, once you get that going it’s unstoppable. I mean, that’s what we did last year. You get that chemistry going, and then you know, the sky’s the limit.”