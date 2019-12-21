Hemphill Named D3football.com All-American

SHENANDOAH, Texas – Hardin-Simmons senior running back Jaquan Hemphill has been named a Division III Third-Team All-American by the D3football.com.

Hemphill, who was named the ASC offensive player of the year for the second time in his career, finished the year with 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and added 11 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

He was also named first-team all-ASC as a running back. He was also named All-American by the AFCA and was a second-team all-South region selection.

For his career, he became the school’s all-time touchdown leader with 56 and finished second all-time with 3,906 yards rushing.