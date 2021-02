ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women's Basketball faced a nationally ranked rival on Thursday night, dropping an 89-52 decision to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons University at the Mabee Complex in Abilene.

It was a defensive struggle for the first five minutes, as both teams combined for eight points, but then both offenses started to come alive as McMurry (1-14, 1-10) trailed 18-13 at the quarter break. HSU (14-3, 9-2) stayed ahead through halftime, but the War Hawks hung around with a 37-27 deficit at the half.