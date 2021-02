FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has established gameday attendance and ticketing guidance for 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, to be held March 10-14, at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. In consultation with local officials and based on COVID-19 allowances in Fort Bend County, where the arena is located, the Conference will permit up to 50 percent of available seating. A reconfigured Merrell Center, with its normally-used telescopic seating sections unavailable to attendees this year, will be adjusted for a maximum capacity figure of 2,000 fans.

The Southland Tournament will offer a $20 ticket per day, and digital tickets are now available through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com). There will be no hard tickets available for the event, as a digital purchase option will be available to walk-up customers until the adjusted arena capacity is reached. Further, there will be no pass-out policy, and same day re-entry into the Merrell Center will require an additional ticket purchase. Further, all seating will be general admission and distanced with no specified reserved areas for fans of participating teams.