The HSU women’s basketball team has dealt with plenty of canceled or postponed games because of Covid-19, but throw in weather delays and it makes the campaign even harder to deal with. Head coach Kendra Hassell says her squad is doing a good job of staying positive.

Kendra Hassell said, "The team's doing great, usually they do better than I do to be honest. I try to say the right things, but obviously there's times we get really frustrated because there's so many things that we can't control. You would think Covid would be enough for one year, but then throw in a weather situation like we've never seen."