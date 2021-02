AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released updated basketball playoff information to account for the interruptions created by the severe weather. Complete information can be found on the UIL website. This information includes:

• Girls State Championship games will be played March 10th-11th at the Alamodome;• Playoff round certification deadlines have been adjusted to allow all playoff games to be played;• Schools who have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.