The Cooper Lady Cougars picked up their first district victory of the season on Tuesday over the Wylie Lady Bulldogs.

The win improved the Lady Cougars record to 1-1 in district and they are 19-8 on season. Last year, CHS finished the year with 10 wins and 19 losses. That means they have flipped the script this year, and Head Coach Arsenio Geter knows the reason for the improvement.