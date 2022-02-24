BELTON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team advanced to the American Southwest Conference Tournament semifinal with an 89-79 win over McMurry on Thursday afternoon at the Mayborn Campus Center.

McMurry opened the game with a 17-8 run to take its largest lead of the game at the 13:06 mark. HSU came right back with a 13 -2 run to take a 21-19 lead with 9:18 to play in the first half.

The game was tied at 32 with 2:56 to play in the first half and the Cowboys closed on a 10-0 run to take a 42-32 halftime lead. Chase Cobb’s 3-pointer with 17:25 to play in the game gave HSU a 51-36 for its biggest lead of the game.

McMurry cut the HSU lead down to 64-59 with 10:08 to play. HSU was able to respond and then held the War Hawks off down the stretch.

HSU hit 16-of-23 shots in the second half for 69.6 percent. For the game, the Cowboys shot 51.7 percent. McMurry shot well in the contest hitting 47.7 percent.

The Cowboys dominated the game in the paint outscoring McMurry 48-30 in the paint. HSU outrebounded the War Hawks 44-30, including 15 offensive rebounds.

Five Cowboys finished the game in double figures with Quinn leading the way with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kyle Brennon had 13 points, Chase Cobb added 13 and Neal Chambliss scored 11.

Will Bartoszek had 17 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Cowboys and had his third double-double of the year, including second against McMurry.

Michael Imariagbe led the War Hawks with 24 points, C.J. LeBlanc added 15 points and Matt Pena chipped in 12.

The Cowboys are now 17-7 on the year and McMurry ends its campaign at 9-15. HSU has now won seven straight over McMurry.