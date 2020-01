The Cowgirls welcomed Concordia to Abilene Thursday night and won a close game 57-54.

This was Head Coach Kendra Hassell’s 100th career win for her career.

HSU is now 14-4 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

Hassell and the Cowgirls remain tied for first in the conference with Mary Hardin-Baylor, which they play Saturday at 1:00 in Abilene.

Following the women’s game, the men fell 81-68 to Concordia. They fall to 6-12 overall and 2-7 in conference.

They also face UMHB Saturday at 3:00.