HSU prepared to face Ozarks in semifinal

The HSU Cowboys are coming off an impressive win in the American Southwest Conference quarterfinals against Sul Ross State.

Their next game is on the road in Arkansas against the University of the Ozarks.

When HSU played the Eagles last week at home the Cowboys lost 71-62. With their season on the line this weekend, HSU head coach Matt Brackett says his team is ready to capitalize on the missed opportunities from their previous matchup.

“Coach Matt Brackett says, “They’re a good team and their very well coached. Coach Carruthers does a great job over there. They always seem to be in the right spots. I felt like we didn’t shoot the ball very well against them the first time so we’re hoping we continue to play really aggressive defense and hopefully knock down some open shots on the offensive end.”

Aidan Walsh added, “We’ve done film and went over them since we played them last time and we didn’t come out with the outcome that we wanted, but this time I feel like we’ll come out with the win and be more prepared to win.”

The Cowboys semifinal game against the Eagles is Sunday night at 5:30 in Clarksville, Arkansas.