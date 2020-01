The HSU Cowgirls hit a school record 17 3-pointers in on their way to an 82-61 win over Sul Ross State Thursday evening.

HSU won their 16th straight home game and are now 10-3 overall and 4-0 in ASC play.

The Cowboys fell just short to Sul Ross 67-64.

They fall to 4-9 on the year and 0-4 in conference play.

The women will next face Howard Payne Saturday at 1:00 and the men will follow also against Howard Payne at 3:00.