Hardin-Simmons senior catcher Karis Hessert (Royse City, Texas) is the Tri-Hitter of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

Hessert hit .455 (5-for-11) with three home runs in the series sweep over McMurry.

She drove in seven runs and scored three times.

Hessert hit the game-winning two-run homer in the series-opening 3-2 win. She also hit a three-run blast in the 6-2 victory in the finale.

This is Hessert’s second career Hitter of the Week.