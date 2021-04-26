Inness earns surprise scholarship in ACU spring game

It’s one thing to get a scholarship to play in college when you graduate, but it’s another to walk on to a team and then earn that scholarship.

On Friday, Adam Dorrel announced to the entire ACU team that long snapper Dustin Inness, who was a walk on, is now on full scholarship.

The announcement took him completely by surprise even though kicker Blair Zepeda almost blew it.

Dustin Inness said, “I definitely wasn’t expecting that. Blair found out, and he was kind of acting weird, and I said, ‘Blair, why you keep acting so weird today.’ He said, ‘I’m not, I’m not.’ Definitely a surprise. I was trying to warm up for punt and Becky told me to come get a snap for Instagram, and I said, ‘I guess. Coach will be made at me if I was doing that right now.’ I did it, and they put me on the screen. It was pretty cool to be with my teammates. When I came here, I didn’t know anybody. I’ve gotten pretty close to some of these guys. It’s been great.”

Inness is the second walk on to get a scholarship this spring. Albany’s Dax Neece got his ride a couple of weeks ago.