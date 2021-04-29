Intraconference Southland Conference adjusts policies as a result of NCAA one-time transfer exception

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to immediately eliminate the league’s intraconference transfer policy. In 2019, the Southland removed its financial aid restriction and a required one-year loss of eligibility from the policy, leaving only a mandatory year-in-residence condition before the transferring individual’s competition began at the new conference school.

Now, all restrictions are lifted, and future intraconference transfers will follow applicable NCAA guidelines. The action follows a recent review by the league’s athletic directors and unanimous recommendation to the institutional presidents, and coincides with the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approval of a uniform one-time transfer exception across all sports.

“Southland administrators believe this measure best serves the interests of student-athletes,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “Along with the now-approved NCAA one-time transfer exception in all sports and their 2019 decision to remove financial aid and eligibility restrictions, our athletic directors and presidents were clear that the remaining residency requirement should no longer apply.”

The NCAA Board approved adoption of Proposal No. 2020-11 (Academic Eligibility — Exceptions for Transfers from Four-Year Colleges — One-Time Transfer Exception — Uniform Application), which establishes a uniform and equitable approach for student-athletes across all sports to qualify for a one-time transfer exception. The proposal is applicable immediately to student-athletes who have not previously transferred from a four-year institution and are seeking eligibility during the 2021-22 academic year and thereafter.