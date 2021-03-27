Jackets Drop Playoff Game To Blazers

BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Howard Payne University football team ended its season with a 38-17 loss to Belhaven University in an American Southwest Conference playoff game Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium.

The Howard Payne offense totaled just 352 yards (215 passing) versus 573 total yards (317 passing) for Belhaven. That combined with the Blazers jumping out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter proved to be a lot for the Yellow Jackets to overcome.

Down 14-0, the Jackets would first score toward the close of the opening period on a Landon McKinney 1-yard run with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

On the Jackets next possession, Jake Parker hauled in a 72-yard McKinney pass for a touchdown with 14:14 left in the second quarter. tying the game at 14-14. Belhaven hit a 21-yard field goal and then scored on a 1-yard run with :07 second left in the first half to lead 24-14 at the break.

The Jackets would score next at the 9:28 mark of the third on a 25-yard Blake Phipps field goal to make it 24-17 Belhaven. The Jacket offense struggle from that point and the Blazers went on to claim the 38-17 final.

HPU’s McKinney was 16-for-32 passing for 215 yards and one TD. Tauren Bradley led the HPU running attack with nine carries for 79 yards. Jake Parker was the Jackets top receiver with six catches for 121 yards and one TD.

Peyton Lowe led the HPU defensive unit with a game high 16 tackles (11 solo), one for loss and forced a fumble. Kyle Bell followed with 14 tackles (seven solo), Jarett Brown had 10 tackles (eight solo), and Dylan Zeno finished with seven tackles and one interception.

The Yellow Jackets finish the shortened spring 2021 season 2-3 overall and Belhaven finishes at 3-2 overall.