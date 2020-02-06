Jennika Willis showing leadership in Lady Cougars’ successful season

The Cooper Lady Cougars play their district finale Friday night against the Wichita Falls Rider Lady Raiders.

The Lady Cougars are another surprise team this year and Junior Jennika Willis is helping to lead them.

Willis is the leading scorer for Head Coach Arsenio Geter’s team, and he says her work ethic is the difference between her and others, and Willis just wants the team to keep playing at a high level.

Jennika Willis said, “Yeah we’re just trying to keep that confidence in us and the play that we’ve always had and not go back down to where we’ve come up, we;ve come up so far and we just wanna keep going from there.”

Arsenio Geter said, “She’s a great basketball player, She’s one of those kids that started picking up a ball by the time she was 5 years old and playing all through her childhood and it’s showing. A lot of our kids in this community, they’d rather pick up a cell phone or something or a tablet when they were younger. She’s definitely one that picked up a basketball.”

The Lady Cougars are playing for the district title Friday night against Rider in Wichita Falls. The boys game will follow.