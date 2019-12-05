Jevon Williams’ performance boosting Hamlin’s playoff run

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are one of two big country teams remaining in the high school football playoffs and Jevon Williams has played a large role in his team’s very successful season. Before the year started, Williams wasn’t even supposed to be a starter or receive as much playing time, but a seven touchdown night for Williams against Wheeler shows how quickly things can change in one season.

Jevon Williams said, “It was sort of unexpected, because I wasn’t expecting to be the running back, I was expecting to be a reciever like I always been. To me, I just go with the flow. If coach puts me somewhere, I’m gonna try my best to play that position and it’s just what the team needs.”

Austin Lozano said, “Jevon, he’s a beast, he’s really good, he’s a great athlete. In a couple plays, he gets touched in the backfield three yards and still scores on them. He’s just a great athlete.”

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “Well he started out the year as a receiver for us and the kid who played running back for us last year was back there and because of some injuries, we put Jevon back there and he’s really lit it up since he’s been back there. We still have some weapons, which it’s nice to have that kind of depth at those positions, but he’s had a special year so far and we’re glad he’s on our team.”

Williams and the Pied Pipers travel to Vernon to face Wellington Friday at 7 for the regional championship.