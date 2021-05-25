Jim Ned in pursuit of undefeated season, face Shallowater in regional semifinals

The Jim Ned Indians are continuing their impressive undefeated season. They’re coming off a close 3-2 win against the Early Longhorns in the regional quarterfinals.

Jim Ned has seemed to find a way to win in every tight game they’ve played this year and still have avoided the loss column to this point.

They’ll have their work cutout for them against another district champion in Shallowater this week, but the Indians are focused on continuing their run.

Tate Yardley said, “It’s been an awesome run this year going undefeated all the way until right now. We haven’t lost one series game yet and I’m looking forward to going all the way without a loss, I’m hoping that’s what we do.”

Carson Perez said, “We’re working hard everyday and we’re not scared, we’re ready to play against anybody, anytime, anywhere. We’re just gonna stay focused, not get tired of winning like coach Lewis says. Keep our head straight, focus on doing the simple things right and then see how far we go.”

Head coach Ryan Lewis said, “The thing that’s helping us right now is they expect to win every game. Regardless of who we’re playing, they’re expecting to win and if you expect to win, that’s the majority of the battle. They’re extremely confident in what they’re doing and they’re staying relaxed.”

The Indians face off with the Mustangs at Christensen Field in Midland. Game one is Thursday at 7, game two is on Friday at noon and if a game three is needed, it will be Saturday at 5.