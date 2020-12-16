Jim Ned looking to finish business in State Championship game

Navigating through the craziness of 2020 has been quite the task. For the Jim Ned Indians, somehow, someway, they’ve managed to battle the adversity and reach the state finals.

Tate Yardley said, “We’ve always wanted to accomplish big goals like this. We’ve always talked about it from the beginning at summer workouts, it’s always been our goal to play at Jerry’s world but now that it’s actually happening it’s a crazy feeling and it’s awesome.”

The Indians are coming off a thrilling 24-17 win over Art Briles and Mount Vernon in the state semifinals at Globe Life Park. Now, they must rematch Hallettsville for a chance at the title.

Yardley said, “They have a really stout defense, their defensive line is very good, they’re physical and fast. Even their skill players and their secondary are really fast and quick. We’re just going to have to bring our A game and pass the ball, catch the ball, and run the ball really good.”

In their matchup earlier this season in October, the Indians defeated Hallettsville 24-21.

Matt Fanning said, “You don’t really know what to expect when you come in the second time you play somebody. I know that sounds counterintuitive but they’ve got a good view of us, we’ve got a good view of them. I think it’s going to be a kind of a react-type situation all night long for both teams.”

Winning the state title is never easy and the Indians will have to stop star running back and Texas commit Jonathon Brooks if they want to have a chance at the championship.

Xavier Wisher said, “Jonathon is a great football player, they also have a great defense. We’re all dogs, we all made it to the state finals, it’s a matter of fact who wants this game more.”