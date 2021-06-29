Jim Ned prepares to stay level headed as they defend state title in 2021

The Jim Ned Indians had their best season in football ever in 2020. The Indians claimed their first state title in school history with an overtime victory over Hallettsville.

Most of that team is back including all-state running back and linebacker Xavier Wishert. They enter the new season picked to repeat, but the Indians know they won’t just be handed another state championship.

Xavier Wishert said, “Right now in my opinion, yes we won the state championship, but that’s all behind us, I’m gonna celebrate it for the rest of my life, but it doesn’t matter to me. That’s over now, I wanna go get another one and we gotta stay hungry and go out every game and fight every game.”

Tate Yardley said, “We’re trying not to get too complacent, we know that we gotta stay hungry and humble. We’re gonna go try to win another one, we always talk about it like coach Fanning says, we can’t get too cocky. We just won a state championship, but we just gotta come out here and do what we did last year and stay hungry.”

The Indians are ranked number one in the state by Texas Football Magazine. They are one of 13 Big Country teams ranked in the top 25 by the magazine.