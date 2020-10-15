Jim Ned rolling since opening loss, ready to face Wall

The Jim Ned Indians are the highest ranked Big Country team in the Harris Ratings in class 3A this week at number five. They are riding a 4-game winning streak.

Offense and defense are clicking heading into their showdown with regional power Wall. So, what ignited the Indians streak? It all goes back to their loss in the opener.

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “I think we’ve done a lot of growing up since that Ballinger game and we’ve got some momentum and kids are playing really well and improving every day, which is kind of our number one goal. practices are going good and our kids are having fun. That usually brings some success.”

Senior Colter Denson said, “That loss to Ballinger was pretty key to our season. It showed us that we can be beat by anybody. We need to come out here and be us. We’re hoping to turn heads in this one. We’re practicing all week. We’re ready to come out and see if we can show Wall what we’re about.”

#5 Jim Ned hosts #11 Wall at Indian Stadium Friday night.