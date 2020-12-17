Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

The Jim Ned Indians are back in the state championship for the second time in school history, and the coach that is going to be associated with that team is third year head coach Matt Fanning.

Matt Fanning said, “I certainly have a lot of fun. I really enjoy the folks I get to work with, the kids and the coaches. I really enjoy this community, and I am thankful and blessed every day that I get to be here. The Good Lord allows me to do this, and I hope he continues to do so.”

Some people are meant to be doctors, some are engineers and others are coaches. Fanning says he was always meant to be a coach.

Fanning added, “This is probably my one true calling. I don’t know if I’m that good at it. That’s what we play the game for is to have fun and do something that we are passionate about. That’s the best part about it. The kids feel the same way about it that I do about the game. That makes it a great job every day.”

Fanning’s first job as a head coach was in Era. He was there for six years and led them to the playoffs two times. At Jim Ned, he is working on his third consecutive playoff appearance. Winning is nice, but he says wins and losses are not how he judges his career.

Fanning said, “The way I’ve evaluated, and I think most good coaches are this way, is the impact on the lifes of the people you are able to coach. The best coaching job I did my whole career we were 2-8, but we should have been 0-10. I’ve got a lot of guys that I’m close to and have relationships with that were on that team.”

If that’s the marker, Fanning and his coaching staff are hitting the mark. The Jim Ned players have nothing but high praise for their head coach.

Colter Denson said, “These coaches are like our family. This is just a big family pretty much. They’re always there for us, I know I can call them at any time if I need anything, if I have a flat tire or run out of gas, they’re always gonna be there for me. I know that will be the case even after my senior year.”

Xavier Wishert said, “He’s such a loving man. He cares so much about us. He really takes us under his arms, under his wings. We come out here for a purpose, and he’s one of the main people that gives us that purpose.

Fanning is just one win from doing what all coaches want to do. Winning a state title isn’t the end all, be all of life, but he says it would be nice.

Fanning said, “This is the pinacle of high school football. We get to go play for a state championship. That’s something you talk about. I dreamed about it when I was a little kid.

Matt Fanning is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.