Jones, Hackett, Nanny Earn Football Players of the Week

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kyle Jones, QB, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior quarterback Kyle Jones (Giddings, Texas) completed 20-of-29 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns in the No. 13/15 Cowboys’ 49-6 win over Southwestern. He also ran for 28 yards on seven carries. This is Jones’ third Player of the Week award of the season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mikkah Hackett, LB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior linebacker Mikkah Hackett (Alto, Texas) returned interceptions 29 and 75 yards for touchdowns on back-to-back Sul Ross State possessions in a 77-14 road win for the No. 1/ 2 Cru. He also broke up another pass and finished with seven total tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cale Nanny, PR, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore punt returner Cale Nanny (Argyle, Texas) had a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown and also added another 65-yard punt return in the No. 13/15 Cowboys’ win against Southwestern. Nanny also added a career-best five catches for 85 yards.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

East Texas Baptist senior running back Jeremiah Robertson (Huntington, Texas) finished with 71 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushes in the Tigers’ 31-7 victory at Louisiana College. He also caught a 5-yard TD pass.

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman quarterback Tommy Bowden (Brownwood, Texas) accounted for two touchdowns in limited action and had 73 total yards in the No. 1/ 2 Cru’s 77-14 win at Sul Ross State. He was 3-4 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards on four carries with a TD.

Texas Lutheran senior running back Ian Leslie (San Antonio, Texas) scored three touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries to lead Texas Lutheran to a 57-14 home victory over McMurry. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry and scored on runs of 1, 1, and 13. The three touchdowns scored set a new career-high for Leslie.

Defensive

Hardin-Simmons senior defensive end Hunter Creasey (Georgetown, Texas) had eight tackles including four tackles for loss of nine yards in the No. 13/15 Cowboys’ 49-6 win over Southwestern.

Howard Payne sophomore defensive back Conner Day (Splendora, Texas) anchored a Yellow Jacket defense that kept Belhaven out of the endzone. Day finished with eight tackles, six solo. In the fourth quarter, he forced a fumble, recovered and returned it 27 yards for a TD to put HPU up 17-3.

East Texas Baptist freshman defensive lineman James Wright IV (Fayetteville, Ark.) had a major impact on with four tackles and two sacks for 15 yards. He also forced two fumbles in the Tigers’ 31-7 win at Louisiana College. His second sack came in the third quarter, forcing a fumble in the endzone and it was recovered for a TD.

Louisiana College sophomore linebacker Joab Perron (Mamou, La.) recorded 15 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss of 18 yards, and a 52-yard interception in the Wildcats’ 31-7 loss to East Texas Baptist.

Texas Lutheran sophomore linebacker Sam Guzman (Buda, Texas) led the Bulldogs to a 57-14 win over McMurry by collecting 11 total tackles, a half sack and a tackle for loss. Guzman and the Bulldogs held McMurry to 2-for-14 on third down and to only 44 yards rushing. The War Hawks averaged only 1.5 yards per carry.

Special Teams

Howard Payne junior punter/kicker Blake Phipps (Dripping Springs, Texas) had eight punts for 288 yards (36.0 average), a long of 54 yards, one inside the 20 and one touchback in the Yellow Jackets’ 17-3 win against Belhaven. Phipps also hit a 43-yard field goal.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore kicker Anthony Avila (Troy, Texas) kicked two field goals (19, 30) and added seven extra points for 13 total points in the No. 1/ 2 Cru’s 77-14 win at Sul Ross State. He is one field goal away from tying the UMHB and ASC single-season record of 18.