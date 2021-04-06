Jones Nabs Top ASC Honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons had 20 players honored by the head coaches of the American Southwest Conference in the weekly awards.

Senior quarterback Kyle Jones was named the offensive player of the year after leading the Cowboys to the ASC Championship game. Jones, a two-time all-Conference selection, led the ASC with 11 touchdowns passing with 1,233 yards on 84-of-134 passing. He also ran 22 times for 76 yards and a score.

Jones, senior offensive tackle Carson Ikels and junior guard Boomer Warren were named first-team all-ASC for offense. Senior safety Dedrick Strambler was named first-team all-ASC for defense.

Guard Hunter Moore, center Elias Berkel, running back Marc Reed, linebacker Matt Mitchell, defensive back Jeffrey McCutcheon and punter Cody Harral were all named to the second team.

Wide receiver Rae Millsap, tight end Jonathan Castaneda, placekicker Jamie Pogue, defensive linemen Khristion Little and Caleb Bell and linebacker Cameron Hanna were all named to the third team.

Wide receiver Jalen Crawford, return specialist Cale Nanny and linebacker Terrell Franklin were named honorable mention.

Clayton Caniford was named to the Outstanding Sportsman team.

2020-21 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Jones, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor O

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Micah Latin, Louisiana College

Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Landon McKinney, Howard Payne

Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven

D Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year

O Two-Time Offensive Lineman of the Year



First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown WR Jake Parker Sr. Howard Payne Whitehouse, Texas WR Micah Dunn 2 Jr. Louisiana College Shreveport, La. SB K.J. Miller 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas TE Brooks Brymer So. Belhaven Hoover, Ala. G Boomer Warren Jr. Hardin-Simmons Haslet, Texas G Jeffery Sims, Jr. Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Mesquite, Texas T Nike Gooden Sr. Texas Lutheran Bryan, Texas T Carson Ikels 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Dripping Springs, Texas C Steven Sellers 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Murphy, Texas QB Kyle Jones 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Giddings, Texas RB Brad Foley 2 Jr. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn. RB Devin Briscoe Jr. Louisiana College Cecilia, La. RB Chris Monroe 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran College Station, Texas K Juan Ocampo 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Lockhart, Texas RS K.J. Miller 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Orange, Texas

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown DL Khevon Shepard 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Brenham, Texas DL Demetrius Brokenberry Sr. Belhaven Shreveport, La. DL Micah Latin Jr. Louisiana College Gloster, La. DL Jackson Worley 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Keller, Texas LB Akeem Jackson 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fairfield, Texas LB Jacob Mueller 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Fort Worth, Texas LB Mikkah Hackett Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Alto, Texas LB Ben Brockman 3 Sr. Southwestern Midland, Texas LB Julius Johnson 3 Sr. Louisiana College Abbeville, La. DB James Bell 4 Sr. Texas Lutheran Houston, Texas DB Jefferson Fritz 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas DB Dedrick Strambler 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Midland, Texas DB Kyle Bell Jr. Howard Payne Cypress, Texas DB KJ Kelley 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Abilene, Texas P Jefferson Fritz 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kaufman, Texas



Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown WR Mason Perkins Sr. Texas Lutheran Burleson, Texas WR Kadarius Daniels Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pflugerville, Texas SB Austin Castilleja Jr. Southwestern San Antonio, Texas TE Gary Ruckman 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas G Cam Frederick 2 Sr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La. G Hunter Moore Jr. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas T Kendrioun Boatman So. Belhaven McAdams, Miss. T Donte Lewis Jr. Louisiana College New Orleans, La. C Elias Berkel 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Houston, Texas C Trevor Hopkins Jr. Texas Lutheran New Braunfels, Texas QB Kyle King 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Milano, Texas RB Marc Reed Jr. Hardin-Simmons Round Rock, Texas RB Ozias Wright So. Sul Ross State Killeen, Texas RB Montana Miller Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Garland, Texas K Alberto Garcia So. East Texas Baptist Huntsville, Texas RS Jermond Lovely So. McMurry Dayton, Texas



Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown DL Colton Strain 2 Sr. Belhaven Clinton, La. DL James Wright IV So. East Texas Baptist Fayetteville, N.C. DL Carlton Brown So. Belhaven Memphis, Tenn. DL E’Monte Smith 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas LB Matt Mitchell 2 So. Hardin-Simmons Wimberley, Texas LB Isaiah Blackmon Sr. Belhaven Tuscaloosa, Ala. LB Justice Henson Sr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La. LB Keyshawn Holman 2 Sr. Texas Lutheran Orange, Texas DB Drake Johnson So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Missouri City, Texas DB Jeffrey McCutcheon 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Lubbock, Texas DB Cory McMahan Jr. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas DB Zach Pike So. East Texas Baptist Dayton, Texas DB Coryell Fillmore Fr. McMurry Temple, Texas P Cody Harral So. Hardin-Simmons Ballinger, Texas P Justice Porter 3 Jr. Texas Lutheran Cypress, Texas

Third Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown WR Jermond Lovely So. McMurry Dayton, Texas WR Rae Millsap 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas SB Kristopher Martin Fr. McMurry El Paso, Texas SB Canaan Leon Sr. Louisiana College Breaux Bridge, La. TE Jonathan Castaneda 4 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas G James Hill Sr. Southwestern Aledo, Texas G Vern Angton III Fr. McMurry Arlington, Texas G Ajani Batts Fr. Sul Ross State Houston, Texas G NaKoven Lewis Jr. Texas Lutheran Port Arthur, Texas T James White Jr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas T Daniel Hernandez So. McMurry Pflugerville, Texas C Cory Stang 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist Magnolia, Texas QB Mario Asagunla 2 Sr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss. RB Kenneth Cormier, Jr. Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Watauga, Texas RB Cornelius Merchant So. East Texas Baptist Madisonville, Texas RB Dakory Willis Fr. Texas Lutheran Flatonia, Texas K Jamie Pogue 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas RS Mason Perkins Sr. Texas Lutheran Burleson, Texas



Third Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown DL Khristion Little So. Hardin-Simmons Tyler, Texas DL Sante Parker, Jr. Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Katy, Texas DL Wilbert Robertson So. Louisiana College LaPlace, La. DL James Jakubowski Jr. Howard Payne Tatum, Texas DL Caleb Bell Jr. Hardin-Simmons New Waverly, Texas LB Cameron Hanna Sr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas LB Josh Smith 4 Sr. McMurry Bossier City, La. LB Hunter Bunch So. Sul Ross State Sonora, Texas LB Peyton Lowe Fr. Howard Payne Gunter, Texas LB Connor Fordham Jr. Belhaven Wedowee, Ala. DB Titus Dunk So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas DB Corey Toliver Jr. Belhaven Zachary, La. DB Robert Ramirez III Jr. Texas Lutheran Brownsville, Texas DB Malik Mason Gr. East Texas Baptist Anna, Texas DB D’Mario Weathersby So. Louisiana College Clinton, La. P Wil Herbst Jr. Southwestern Boerne, Texas



Honorable Mention Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown WR Qua Heath Fr. East Texas Baptist Gilmer, Texas WR Jalen Crawford Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dallas, Texas WR Brenton Martin Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marietta, Ga. WR Dre’Chan Moody So. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas SB DeCarlos Frazier Fr. East Texas Baptist New Orleans, La. TE Dylan Adams Fr. East Texas Baptist Lewisville, Texas TE Aaron Sotelo So. Texas Lutheran Castroville, Texas G Cameron Gutierrez Sr. Howard Payne Waco, Texas G Tyler Howard Sr. Howard Payne San Marcos, Texas G Ryan Miller Jr. McMurry Mesquite, Texas G Levi Torres Sr. Texas Lutheran Baytown, Texas T Erick Arellano So. East Texas Baptist Round Rock, Texas T Ethan Ruckman Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Antonio, Texas C Daniel Zarzoza III Sr. McMurry Diboll, Texas QB Troy Yowman Fr. East Texas Baptist Beaumont, Texas QB Seth Cosme So. Texas Lutheran Angleton, Texas RB Dee Robinson 2 So. McMurry Rice, Texas K Anthony Avila 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Troy, Texas K Jaden Brown Jr. Sul Ross State Andrews, Texas RS Cale Nanny Jr. Hardin-Simmons Argyle, Texas



Honorable Mention Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown DL Eduardo Garcia So. Sul Ross State Garland, Texas DL Aaron Aldrete Jr. Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas DL Tristan Green Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Gladewater, Texas DL De’Quallon Jenkins Sr. East Texas Baptist Crowley, Texas LB Xavier Gayle So. McMurry Rowlett, Texas LB Terrell Franklin 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas LB Chase Thompson So. East Texas Baptist Buffalo, Texas



Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year