Jones Nabs Top ASC Honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons had 20 players honored by the head coaches of the American Southwest Conference in the weekly awards.
Senior quarterback Kyle Jones was named the offensive player of the year after leading the Cowboys to the ASC Championship game. Jones, a two-time all-Conference selection, led the ASC with 11 touchdowns passing with 1,233 yards on 84-of-134 passing. He also ran 22 times for 76 yards and a score.
Jones, senior offensive tackle Carson Ikels and junior guard Boomer Warren were named first-team all-ASC for offense. Senior safety Dedrick Strambler was named first-team all-ASC for defense.
Guard Hunter Moore, center Elias Berkel, running back Marc Reed, linebacker Matt Mitchell, defensive back Jeffrey McCutcheon and punter Cody Harral were all named to the second team.
Wide receiver Rae Millsap, tight end Jonathan Castaneda, placekicker Jamie Pogue, defensive linemen Khristion Little and Caleb Bell and linebacker Cameron Hanna were all named to the third team.
Wide receiver Jalen Crawford, return specialist Cale Nanny and linebacker Terrell Franklin were named honorable mention.
Clayton Caniford was named to the Outstanding Sportsman team.
2020-21 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Jones, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor O
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Micah Latin, Louisiana College
Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Landon McKinney, Howard Payne
Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven
D Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year
O Two-Time Offensive Lineman of the Year
First Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Jake Parker
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Whitehouse, Texas
|WR
|Micah Dunn 2
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Shreveport, La.
|SB
|K.J. Miller 3
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Orange, Texas
|TE
|Brooks Brymer
|So.
|Belhaven
|Hoover, Ala.
|G
|Boomer Warren
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Haslet, Texas
|G
|Jeffery Sims, Jr.
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Mesquite, Texas
|T
|Nike Gooden
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Bryan, Texas
|T
|Carson Ikels 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Dripping Springs, Texas
|C
|Steven Sellers 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Murphy, Texas
|QB
|Kyle Jones 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Giddings, Texas
|RB
|Brad Foley 2
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Memphis, Tenn.
|RB
|Devin Briscoe
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Cecilia, La.
|RB
|Chris Monroe 2
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|College Station, Texas
|K
|Juan Ocampo 3
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Lockhart, Texas
|RS
|K.J. Miller 3
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Orange, Texas
First Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Khevon Shepard 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Brenham, Texas
|DL
|Demetrius Brokenberry
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Shreveport, La.
|DL
|Micah Latin
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|Gloster, La.
|DL
|Jackson Worley 2
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Keller, Texas
|LB
|Akeem Jackson 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Fairfield, Texas
|LB
|Jacob Mueller 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Fort Worth, Texas
|LB
|Mikkah Hackett
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Alto, Texas
|LB
|Ben Brockman 3
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Midland, Texas
|LB
|Julius Johnson 3
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Abbeville, La.
|DB
|James Bell 4
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Houston, Texas
|DB
|Jefferson Fritz 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Kaufman, Texas
|DB
|Dedrick Strambler 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Midland, Texas
|DB
|Kyle Bell
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Cypress, Texas
|DB
|KJ Kelley 2
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Abilene, Texas
|P
|Jefferson Fritz 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Kaufman, Texas
Second Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Mason Perkins
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Burleson, Texas
|WR
|Kadarius Daniels
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pflugerville, Texas
|SB
|Austin Castilleja
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|San Antonio, Texas
|TE
|Gary Ruckman 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Antonio, Texas
|G
|Cam Frederick 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Breaux Bridge, La.
|G
|Hunter Moore
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Wimberley, Texas
|T
|Kendrioun Boatman
|So.
|Belhaven
|McAdams, Miss.
|T
|Donte Lewis
|Jr.
|Louisiana College
|New Orleans, La.
|C
|Elias Berkel 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Houston, Texas
|C
|Trevor Hopkins
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|New Braunfels, Texas
|QB
|Kyle King 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Milano, Texas
|RB
|Marc Reed
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Round Rock, Texas
|RB
|Ozias Wright
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Killeen, Texas
|RB
|Montana Miller
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Garland, Texas
|K
|Alberto Garcia
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Huntsville, Texas
|RS
|Jermond Lovely
|So.
|McMurry
|Dayton, Texas
Second Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Colton Strain 2
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Clinton, La.
|DL
|James Wright IV
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Fayetteville, N.C.
|DL
|Carlton Brown
|So.
|Belhaven
|Memphis, Tenn.
|DL
|E’Monte Smith 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|LB
|Matt Mitchell 2
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Wimberley, Texas
|LB
|Isaiah Blackmon
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|LB
|Justice Henson
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Shreveport, La.
|LB
|Keyshawn Holman 2
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Orange, Texas
|DB
|Drake Johnson
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Missouri City, Texas
|DB
|Jeffrey McCutcheon 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Lubbock, Texas
|DB
|Cory McMahan
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|Austin, Texas
|DB
|Zach Pike
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Dayton, Texas
|DB
|Coryell Fillmore
|Fr.
|McMurry
|Temple, Texas
|P
|Cody Harral
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Ballinger, Texas
|P
|Justice Porter 3
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Cypress, Texas
Third Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Jermond Lovely
|So.
|McMurry
|Dayton, Texas
|WR
|Rae Millsap 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|SB
|Kristopher Martin
|Fr.
|McMurry
|El Paso, Texas
|SB
|Canaan Leon
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Breaux Bridge, La.
|TE
|Jonathan Castaneda 4
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|G
|James Hill
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|Aledo, Texas
|G
|Vern Angton III
|Fr.
|McMurry
|Arlington, Texas
|G
|Ajani Batts
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Houston, Texas
|G
|NaKoven Lewis
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Port Arthur, Texas
|T
|James White
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|T
|Daniel Hernandez
|So.
|McMurry
|Pflugerville, Texas
|C
|Cory Stang 2
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Magnolia, Texas
|QB
|Mario Asagunla 2
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Jackson, Miss.
|RB
|Kenneth Cormier, Jr.
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Watauga, Texas
|RB
|Cornelius Merchant
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Madisonville, Texas
|RB
|Dakory Willis
|Fr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Flatonia, Texas
|K
|Jamie Pogue 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|RS
|Mason Perkins
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Burleson, Texas
Third Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Khristion Little
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Tyler, Texas
|DL
|Sante Parker, Jr.
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Katy, Texas
|DL
|Wilbert Robertson
|So.
|Louisiana College
|LaPlace, La.
|DL
|James Jakubowski
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Tatum, Texas
|DL
|Caleb Bell
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|New Waverly, Texas
|LB
|Cameron Hanna
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|LB
|Josh Smith 4
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Bossier City, La.
|LB
|Hunter Bunch
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Sonora, Texas
|LB
|Peyton Lowe
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|Gunter, Texas
|LB
|Connor Fordham
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Wedowee, Ala.
|DB
|Titus Dunk
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|DB
|Corey Toliver
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Zachary, La.
|DB
|Robert Ramirez III
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Brownsville, Texas
|DB
|Malik Mason
|Gr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Anna, Texas
|DB
|D’Mario Weathersby
|So.
|Louisiana College
|Clinton, La.
|P
|Wil Herbst
|Jr.
|Southwestern
|Boerne, Texas
Honorable Mention Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|WR
|Qua Heath
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Gilmer, Texas
|WR
|Jalen Crawford
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Dallas, Texas
|WR
|Brenton Martin
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Marietta, Ga.
|WR
|Dre’Chan Moody
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|SB
|DeCarlos Frazier
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|New Orleans, La.
|TE
|Dylan Adams
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Lewisville, Texas
|TE
|Aaron Sotelo
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|Castroville, Texas
|G
|Cameron Gutierrez
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Waco, Texas
|G
|Tyler Howard
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|San Marcos, Texas
|G
|Ryan Miller
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Mesquite, Texas
|G
|Levi Torres
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Baytown, Texas
|T
|Erick Arellano
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Round Rock, Texas
|T
|Ethan Ruckman
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|San Antonio, Texas
|C
|Daniel Zarzoza III
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Diboll, Texas
|QB
|Troy Yowman
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Beaumont, Texas
|QB
|Seth Cosme
|So.
|Texas Lutheran
|Angleton, Texas
|RB
|Dee Robinson 2
|So.
|McMurry
|Rice, Texas
|K
|Anthony Avila 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Troy, Texas
|K
|Jaden Brown
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|Andrews, Texas
|RS
|Cale Nanny
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Argyle, Texas
Honorable Mention Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|DL
|Eduardo Garcia
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Garland, Texas
|DL
|Aaron Aldrete
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|San Antonio, Texas
|DL
|Tristan Green
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Gladewater, Texas
|DL
|De’Quallon Jenkins
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Crowley, Texas
|LB
|Xavier Gayle
|So.
|McMurry
|Rowlett, Texas
|LB
|Terrell Franklin 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|LB
|Chase Thompson
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Buffalo, Texas
Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|QB
|Tommy Bowden
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Brownwood, Texas
|T
|Kaylon Bruno
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Patterson, La.
|WR
|Clayton Caniford
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Clifton, Texas
|WR
|Lucas Cormier
|Sr.
|Louisiana College
|Vinton, La.
|LB
|Dakwa Davis
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran
|Houston, Texas
|RB
|Brandon Jennings
|Sr.
|Southwestern
|San Antonio, Texas
|WR
|Matthew Martin
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Leander, Texas
|QB
|Clayton Maxwell
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|QB
|Ben Owens
|Jr.
|Belhaven
|Starkville, Miss.
|TE
|Reagan Sullivan
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas