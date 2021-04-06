Jones Nabs Top ASC Honor

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons had 20 players honored by the head coaches of the American Southwest Conference in the weekly awards.

Senior quarterback Kyle Jones was named the offensive player of the year after leading the Cowboys to the ASC Championship game. Jones, a two-time all-Conference selection, led the ASC with 11 touchdowns passing with 1,233 yards on 84-of-134 passing.  He also ran 22 times for 76 yards and a score.

Jones, senior offensive tackle Carson Ikels and junior guard Boomer Warren were named first-team all-ASC for offense. Senior safety Dedrick Strambler was named first-team all-ASC for defense.

Guard Hunter Moore, center Elias Berkel, running back Marc Reed, linebacker Matt Mitchell, defensive back Jeffrey McCutcheon and punter Cody Harral were all named to the second team.

Wide receiver Rae Millsap, tight end Jonathan Castaneda, placekicker Jamie Pogue, defensive linemen Khristion Little and Caleb Bell and linebacker Cameron Hanna were all named to the third team.

Wide receiver Jalen Crawford, return specialist Cale Nanny and linebacker Terrell Franklin were named honorable mention.

Clayton Caniford was named to the Outstanding Sportsman team.

2020-21 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Jones, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Player of the Year: Jefferson Fritz, Mary Hardin-Baylor D
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Steven Sellers, Mary Hardin-Baylor O
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Micah Latin, Louisiana College
Special Teams Player of the Year: K.J. Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Landon McKinney, Howard Payne
Coach of the Year: Blaine McCorkle, Belhaven
D Two-Time Defensive Player of the Year

O Two-Time Offensive Lineman of the Year
  
First Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
WRJake ParkerSr.Howard PayneWhitehouse, Texas
WRMicah Dunn 2Jr.Louisiana CollegeShreveport, La.
SBK.J. Miller 3Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorOrange, Texas
TEBrooks BrymerSo.BelhavenHoover, Ala.
GBoomer WarrenJr.Hardin-SimmonsHaslet, Texas
GJeffery Sims, Jr.Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorMesquite, Texas
TNike GoodenSr.Texas LutheranBryan, Texas
TCarson Ikels 2Sr.Hardin-SimmonsDripping Springs, Texas
CSteven Sellers 3Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorMurphy, Texas
QBKyle Jones 2Sr.Hardin-SimmonsGiddings, Texas
RBBrad Foley 2Jr.BelhavenMemphis, Tenn.
RBDevin BriscoeJr.Louisiana CollegeCecilia, La.
RBChris Monroe 2Sr.Texas LutheranCollege Station, Texas
KJuan Ocampo 3Jr.Texas LutheranLockhart, Texas
RSK.J. Miller 3Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorOrange, Texas

First Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
DLKhevon Shepard 2Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorBrenham, Texas
DLDemetrius BrokenberrySr.BelhavenShreveport, La.
DLMicah LatinJr.Louisiana CollegeGloster, La.
DLJackson Worley 2Sr.Texas LutheranKeller, Texas
LBAkeem Jackson 2Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorFairfield, Texas
LBJacob Mueller 2Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorFort Worth, Texas
LBMikkah HackettSr.Mary Hardin-BaylorAlto, Texas
LBBen Brockman 3Sr.SouthwesternMidland, Texas
LBJulius Johnson 3Sr.Louisiana CollegeAbbeville, La.
DBJames Bell 4Sr.Texas LutheranHouston, Texas
DBJefferson Fritz 3Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorKaufman, Texas
DBDedrick Strambler 3Sr.Hardin-SimmonsMidland, Texas
DBKyle BellJr.Howard PayneCypress, Texas
DBKJ Kelley 2Jr.East Texas BaptistAbilene, Texas
PJefferson Fritz 3Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorKaufman, Texas

 
Second Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
WRMason PerkinsSr.Texas LutheranBurleson, Texas
WRKadarius DanielsSr.Mary Hardin-BaylorPflugerville, Texas
SBAustin CastillejaJr.SouthwesternSan Antonio, Texas
TEGary Ruckman 2Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorSan Antonio, Texas
GCam Frederick 2Sr.Louisiana CollegeBreaux Bridge, La.
GHunter MooreJr.Hardin-SimmonsWimberley, Texas
TKendrioun BoatmanSo.BelhavenMcAdams, Miss.
TDonte LewisJr.Louisiana CollegeNew Orleans, La.
CElias Berkel 2Jr.Hardin-SimmonsHouston, Texas
CTrevor HopkinsJr.Texas LutheranNew Braunfels, Texas
QBKyle King 2Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorMilano, Texas
RBMarc ReedJr.Hardin-SimmonsRound Rock, Texas
RBOzias WrightSo.Sul Ross StateKilleen, Texas
RBMontana MillerFr.Mary Hardin-BaylorGarland, Texas
KAlberto GarciaSo.East Texas BaptistHuntsville, Texas
RSJermond LovelySo.McMurryDayton, Texas

 
Second Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
DLColton Strain 2Sr.BelhavenClinton, La.
DLJames Wright IVSo.East Texas BaptistFayetteville, N.C.
DLCarlton BrownSo.BelhavenMemphis, Tenn.
DLE’Monte Smith 2Sr.Mary Hardin-BaylorAustin, Texas
LBMatt Mitchell 2So.Hardin-SimmonsWimberley, Texas
LBIsaiah BlackmonSr.BelhavenTuscaloosa, Ala.
LBJustice HensonSr.East Texas BaptistShreveport, La.
LBKeyshawn Holman 2Sr.Texas LutheranOrange, Texas
DBDrake JohnsonSo.Mary Hardin-BaylorMissouri City, Texas
DBJeffrey McCutcheon 2Sr.Hardin-SimmonsLubbock, Texas
DBCory McMahanJr.Sul Ross StateAustin, Texas
DBZach PikeSo.East Texas BaptistDayton, Texas
DBCoryell FillmoreFr.McMurryTemple, Texas
PCody HarralSo.Hardin-SimmonsBallinger, Texas
PJustice Porter 3Jr.Texas LutheranCypress, Texas

Third Team Offense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
WRJermond LovelySo.McMurryDayton, Texas
WRRae Millsap 2Jr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
SBKristopher MartinFr.McMurryEl Paso, Texas
SBCanaan LeonSr.Louisiana CollegeBreaux Bridge, La.
TEJonathan Castaneda 4Sr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
GJames HillSr.SouthwesternAledo, Texas
GVern Angton IIIFr.McMurryArlington, Texas
GAjani BattsFr.Sul Ross StateHouston, Texas
GNaKoven LewisJr.Texas LutheranPort Arthur, Texas
TJames WhiteJr.Sul Ross StateSan Antonio, Texas
TDaniel HernandezSo.McMurryPflugerville, Texas
CCory Stang 2Jr.East Texas BaptistMagnolia, Texas
QBMario Asagunla 2Sr.BelhavenJackson, Miss.
RBKenneth Cormier, Jr.Fr.Mary Hardin-BaylorWatauga, Texas
RBCornelius MerchantSo.East Texas BaptistMadisonville, Texas
RBDakory WillisFr.Texas LutheranFlatonia, Texas
KJamie Pogue 3Sr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
RSMason PerkinsSr.Texas LutheranBurleson, Texas

 
Third Team Defense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
DLKhristion LittleSo.Hardin-SimmonsTyler, Texas
DLSante Parker, Jr.Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorKaty, Texas
DLWilbert RobertsonSo.Louisiana CollegeLaPlace, La.
DLJames JakubowskiJr.Howard PayneTatum, Texas
DLCaleb BellJr.Hardin-SimmonsNew Waverly, Texas
LBCameron HannaSr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
LBJosh Smith 4Sr.McMurryBossier City, La.
LBHunter BunchSo.Sul Ross StateSonora, Texas
LBPeyton LoweFr.Howard PayneGunter, Texas
LBConnor FordhamJr.BelhavenWedowee, Ala.
DBTitus DunkSo.Mary Hardin-BaylorAustin, Texas
DBCorey ToliverJr.BelhavenZachary, La.
DBRobert Ramirez IIIJr.Texas LutheranBrownsville, Texas
DBMalik MasonGr.East Texas BaptistAnna, Texas
DBD’Mario WeathersbySo.Louisiana CollegeClinton, La.
PWil HerbstJr.SouthwesternBoerne, Texas


Honorable Mention Offense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
WRQua HeathFr.East Texas BaptistGilmer, Texas
WRJalen CrawfordJr.Hardin-SimmonsDallas, Texas
WRBrenton MartinSr.Mary Hardin-BaylorMarietta, Ga.
WRDre’Chan MoodySo.Sul Ross StateSan Antonio, Texas
SBDeCarlos FrazierFr.East Texas BaptistNew Orleans, La.
TEDylan AdamsFr.East Texas BaptistLewisville, Texas
TEAaron SoteloSo.Texas LutheranCastroville, Texas
GCameron GutierrezSr.Howard PayneWaco, Texas
GTyler HowardSr.Howard PayneSan Marcos, Texas
GRyan MillerJr.McMurryMesquite, Texas
GLevi TorresSr.Texas LutheranBaytown, Texas
TErick ArellanoSo.East Texas BaptistRound Rock, Texas
TEthan RuckmanFr.Mary Hardin-BaylorSan Antonio, Texas
CDaniel Zarzoza IIISr.McMurryDiboll, Texas
QBTroy YowmanFr.East Texas BaptistBeaumont, Texas
QBSeth CosmeSo.Texas LutheranAngleton, Texas
RBDee Robinson 2So.McMurryRice, Texas
KAnthony Avila 2Jr.Mary Hardin-BaylorTroy, Texas
KJaden BrownJr.Sul Ross StateAndrews, Texas
RSCale NannyJr.Hardin-SimmonsArgyle, Texas


Honorable Mention Defense

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
DLEduardo GarciaSo.Sul Ross StateGarland, Texas
DLAaron AldreteJr.Howard PayneSan Antonio, Texas
DLTristan GreenFr.Mary Hardin-BaylorGladewater, Texas
DLDe’Quallon JenkinsSr.East Texas BaptistCrowley, Texas
LBXavier GayleSo.McMurryRowlett, Texas
LBTerrell Franklin 2Jr.Hardin-SimmonsAbilene, Texas
LBChase ThompsonSo.East Texas BaptistBuffalo, Texas


Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year

Pos.NameCl.UniversityHometown
QBTommy BowdenSo.Mary Hardin-BaylorBrownwood, Texas
TKaylon BrunoSr.East Texas BaptistPatterson, La.
WRClayton CanifordSr.Hardin-SimmonsClifton, Texas
WRLucas CormierSr.Louisiana CollegeVinton, La.
LBDakwa DavisSr.Texas LutheranHouston, Texas
RBBrandon JenningsSr.SouthwesternSan Antonio, Texas
WRMatthew MartinSr.Howard PayneLeander, Texas
QBClayton MaxwellSr.Sul Ross StateSan Antonio, Texas
QBBen OwensJr.BelhavenStarkville, Miss.
TEReagan SullivanJr.McMurryFort Worth, Texas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports

Trending stories