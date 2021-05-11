Kemp and the Lady Cougars look to continue making history

As Cooper softball makes a historic run in the playoffs, Kaleigha Kemp is in the middle of the team’s success as a solid first baseman and pitcher but an even better hitter. Kemp is trying to break the single season Cooper home run record being just one shy headed into the third round of the playoffs.

Kemp said, “I wasn’t really expecting to be in this position, but it feels good. I’m hoping I can beat this record. Just one more and I’m there. We’re all making history but it feels good to try and beat the record.”

The junior slugger is a multi sport athlete for Cooper also playing volleyball and basketball. Kemp is enjoys being deeply involved in athletics and head coach Stacey Herring is thankful to coach and witness such a talented athlete.

Herring said, “She’s always a great role model, always wanting to help, always wanting to stay late and she does a double role for us also pitching at times we need her to and she’s really come through this year for us.”

Kemp said, “It’s really fun. We made history in volleyball and a little bit in basketball. For softball, it’s been good, I feel like we can make it to state and it’s pretty exciting. I’m proud of this little ride, we’ve all been getting better so it feels good.”

Kemp can also be heard hyping up her team in the dugout when on offense and loves to get her squad’s energy up all game. She loves to be the boost everyone needs on the field.

Kemp said, “Yeah we get really hype. I like to beat on the drums, it gets everyone going. That’s where we get our hype from. When we have our sticks going, we’re even more hype. I try to get them all hype because it builds chemistry with us.”

Kemp and the Lady Cougars are more than exited for their third round playoff matchup.