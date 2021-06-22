Key City Volleyball excited for national tournament in Orlando

Most athletes will most likely remember the fun of playing a summer club sport and getting to go on the road to play in a big city national tournament. That’s exactly what the Key City Volleyball team is getting to do as they head to the nation’s biggest AAU volleyball tournament in Orlando with around 56,000 kids entered to play. The team will be playing in the 18U division. This is the club’s first year of existence, so being in this tournament is obviously a unique experience for the players.

Elizabeth Underwood said, “I’ve been to Florida before but never at a time to play volleyball, so the big setting will make us nervous, but our team is super close and we’re ready to compete and we’re gonna do some good stuff down there.”

Head coach Bre Shelton said, “We’re in a convention center with 200 courts, with 3,500 teams from all over the country with 500 college coaches there recruiting and so the opportunity for us to be one of those 3,500 teams to represent Abilene, to represent Texas and to get this exposure to college coaches for our players is second to none.”

With so many teams and talented players competing in Orlando, Key City Volleyball knows they have their work cut out for them, however, the team mainly wants to have fun in this unique experience and do their best to hold their own in the tournament.

Brylee Pursley said, “I think the chemistry on our team is really gonna have boost for us because we’re all close together, we all work together very well and we’re all competitive, so I think that gives us a leg up in the tournament.”

Biloxi Shultz said, “It’s a fun experience to go with all your friends and teammates and to go and have a good time, but it’s a goof learning experience for life and just to go and grow and play the sport of volleyball on a different level.”

Key City Volleyball starts pool play in Orlando June 26.