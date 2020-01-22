Lady Cougars clicking in 20-win season

The Cooper Lady Cougars will return to the court after securing their 20th win of the regular season this past week at Wichita Falls.

The Lady Cougars have not had a 20 win season since the 2006-2007 season.

Arsenio Geter’s squad is locked in and looks to continue this wild ride moving forward, searching for win number 21 Tuesday at home.

Head Coach Arsenio Geter said, “The attitudes have changed, the buy-in has changed. You hear a bunch of coaches say all the time that you can’t coach effort. I don’t have to coach that either, it’s witnessed on the court. Effort all day long, buy-in all day long. Coaching them and hard and showing them up hard and showing them that you love them at the end of the day, they’ll do anything for you.”

Jennika Willis said, “This season, we looked for a new start. It’s a new coach, new program. We just enjoy having each and winning together, winning is just a different experience this year.”