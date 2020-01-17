Lady Cougars showing improvement from last year

The Cooper Lady Cougars picked up their first district victory of the season on Tuesday over the Wylie Lady Bulldogs.

The win improved the Lady Cougars record to 1-1 in district and they are 19-8 on season. Last year, CHS finished the year with 10 wins and 19 losses. That means they have flipped the script this year, and Head Coach Arsenio Geter knows the reason for the improvement.

Head Coach Arsenio Geter said, “The attitudes have changed, the buy in has changed. So, you hear a bunch of coaches say all the time, you can’t coach effort. I don’t have to coach that here. It’s witnessed on the court, effort all day long, buy in all day long and you know, coaching them up hard and showing them that you love them at the end of the day.”

Jennika Willis said, “I feel like this season we’ve just looked for a new start, new coach, new program. We just enjoy having each other and winning together.”

The Lady Cougars are headed back on the road tomorrow night. They take on Wichita Falls in a game that starts at 6:15.