Leggett Resigns As Hardin-Simmons Track and Cross Country Coach

ABILENE, Texas — Hardin-Simmons head track and cross country coach Zack Leggett has resigned from his position effective immediately.

Assistant coach Isaac Hamilton will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

During Coach Leggett’s five seasons at HSU, he helped elevate our track and cross country program, leading them to three ASC titles (women’s cross country in 2018, 2019 and women’s track and field in 2019) and earning ASC women’s track and field coach of the year during that time.

The men’s team has also inched closer to their first ASC title, finishing second the last two years in cross country and second in track in 2019.

Hardin-Simmons is thankful to Coach Leggett for his contributions to our program and wish him the very best. Our program remains strong even during this unprecedented season with the challenge of COVID-19, and we are extremely proud of our student-athletes’ hard work and dedication, earning them the top spot in the region after their first meet. We look forward to a continued, successful season ahead.