Lions are focused for 2019 postseason

The Brownwood Lions are back in the postseason for the eleventh straight year after finishing the 2019 season in second place in district play.

The 9-1 Lions got back on track by beating China Spring last week, and head coach Sammy Burnet says his guys are amped up and ready to go.

Burnett said, “I think they understand the seriousness of one and done. If we don’t play to the level that we need to, that we’ll be through for the season and all of the work they did since August 5th will be done. I think they’ll have a sense of urgency to grasp the game plan and be ready to play fast and physical.”

The Lions take on Fort Worth Castleberry on Friday night in Stephenville.

That game kicks at 7:30 p.m.