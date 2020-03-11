Lowrance wins ASC Golfer of the Week for fifth time

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the third time this season and fifth time in his career, senior golfer Brendon Lowrance earned a weekly American Southwest Conference award as he was named Co-Men’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

The Mansfield, Texas native had a memorable victory on Tuesday at the nationally prestigious BSN Sports Dataw Island Invitational with a 217 (+1). For the event, he shot 71-72-74.

His performance was instrumental in McMurry’s team victory at the Dataw Island Invitational, as the War Hawks defeated second-place Webster University by 31 strokes. Five War Hawks finished in the top 20.

Additionally, Lowrance earned his sixth top 10 finish in seven events this season.

Next up for the War Hawks is the Texas Cup, where they will look to defend their title from a year ago. The first round tees off March 21 at Watters Creek Golf Club in Allen, Texas.