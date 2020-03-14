1  of  3
Mark Cuban plans to help arena employees during NBA suspension

Mark Cuban is helping out employees affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Cuban has decided to craft a plan that will assist those paid hourly at American Airlines Center.

Mark Cuban said, “I reached out to the folks at the arena to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work. They get paid by the hour and this was their source of income. We’ll do some things there, we may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place.”

