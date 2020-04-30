Martinez, Daniell earn ITA Division III All-American honors

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its Division III All-America teams Thursday, naming McMurry’s Carlos Martinez and Chase Daniell to the national list.

The duo made history for McMurry Men’s Tennis this fall, winning the ITA Southwest Regional championship for Flight A doubles. They went on to compete for the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia, marking McMurry’s first appearance since 2013.

“These boys deserve this,” said McMurry Tennis head coach Bryan Rainwater following their ITA win back in September. “They have worked hard and have meshed from day one. The emotions they have are so real because the always play as a team. I am a very proud coach of these young men.”

Martinez and Daniell were among 34 doubles athletes selected and were the lone doubles representatives from the American Southwest Conference.

The criteria for ITA All-American status includes a Top 10 ranking in the final Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis doubles rankings and an ITA Fall Regional Tournament win.

Martinez, a senior, ended his Spring season with two ASC Player of the Week awards. In the final week of the season, he finished with a perfect 5-0 record with three wins at number one doubles and a pair of wins at number one singles. He has four career weekly honors from the ASC.

Daniell, a sophomore, was also instrumental in the spring, as he and Martinez combined for a 9-4 doubles record at the number one slot. The duo finished with three straight wins before the season’s sudden end.