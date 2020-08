In 2019, the Hamlin Pied Pipers made an improbable run to the state title game against Mart where they lost 25-20, but being state runner up is not something to hang their head about, especially when they had their best season in school history. Now in 2020, they try to actually claim the state title. They lose a few guys in Jevon Williams and Austin Lozano, however, they do return Braydin Warner, Jackson Sepeda and Ethan Byerly guys that can make some noise on their team. They said they're not worried about the pressure of trying to make it back to state this season.

Hamlin senior Ethan Byerly said, "There's definitely expectations, but all the pressure we're feeling we're putting on ourselve. We expect to get there and that's something we really want and working hard towards."