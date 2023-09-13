ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The McMurry War Hawks picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at Millsaps College in Mississippi.

Not only did the War Hawks win the game, they dominated it from start to finish.

Jordan Neal’s team jumped on Millsaps with 25 first half points and finished them off with 28 more in the second half.

The 53 points is the most since 2016, and the 51 point margin of victory is the most since 2011.

It’s a big win, but more importantly, it was an important win.

Head coach Jordan Neal said, “I think McMurry football is back, and I think we are here to stay. These guys have a different focus level, a different mentality. They’re tired of losing. The coaches are tired of losing. It felt really good. We had a fun bus ride home.

Chris Baker added, “They believe in us. We believe in them. That’s what they’ve been says since the beginning. Believe in the team, believe in God, academics and excellence, kind of be a family, and that’s what we are trying to do. We have some seniority and some age on our team, so that plays a heavy factor in it all of this. We’ve got some guys that know how to listen, and they play fast and physical, too. That’s what we need to be a successful team.”

The War Hawks are off this week, and they travel to Belton to take on American Southwest Conference power Mary Hardin-Baylor on September 22.