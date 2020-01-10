DISH

McMurry men and women defeat HPU

News
Posted: / Updated:

The McMurry men’s basketball team defeated Howard Payne in a thrilling 98-96 overtime win Thursday evening.

Howard Payne came back from a once 21 point deficit to make things interesting, but the Warhawks were able to hang on in overtime.

McMurry now improves to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play. HPU falls to 1-12 and 0-4 in the ASC.

The women were also able to take down HPU for their first ASC win of the year.

They jump to 8-4 overall and 1-3 in conference. The Howard Payne women slip to 6-7 on the year and 2-2 in ASC play.

Both McMurry teams will face Sul Ross next on Saturday. The Howard Payne men and women travel to face Hardin Simmons Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports