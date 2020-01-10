McMurry men and women defeat HPU

The McMurry men’s basketball team defeated Howard Payne in a thrilling 98-96 overtime win Thursday evening.

Howard Payne came back from a once 21 point deficit to make things interesting, but the Warhawks were able to hang on in overtime.

McMurry now improves to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play. HPU falls to 1-12 and 0-4 in the ASC.

The women were also able to take down HPU for their first ASC win of the year.

They jump to 8-4 overall and 1-3 in conference. The Howard Payne women slip to 6-7 on the year and 2-2 in ASC play.

Both McMurry teams will face Sul Ross next on Saturday. The Howard Payne men and women travel to face Hardin Simmons Saturday.